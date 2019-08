EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Community Foundation has created a fund to help the victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting.

Officials say the foundation will waive all administrative fees and pay credit card fees associated with the fund.

“We are working with the County of El Paso and the City of El Paso to try to help in any way we can,” the organization wrote in a Facebook post.

Click HERE to donate.