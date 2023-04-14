EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Texas Department of Transportation, hosted an event for the community with hands-on training on installing car seats appropriately Friday, March 31 at the East Montana Patrol Station.

Photos courtesy of EPCSO

With the assistance of car seat technicians, members of the community were educated on ensuring their car seats were adequate for their vehicles and most importantly, securing their children to prevent serious injuries or death.

In addition, car technicians replaced inadequate car seats for children.