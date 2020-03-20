El Paso community creates fund to support local food and beverage workers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The local food and beverage industry has been devastated by state and city ordinances amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and community members are banding together to help brace for the impact.
The Paso del Norte Community Foundation has created a micro-grant program that will support people in the food and beverage industry.
The El Paso Food and Beverage Workers Fund will provide financial relief to workers struggling during this unprecedented crisis. Awards in the amount of $50 will be distributed to help purchase groceries, gas, and other necessary items.
The awards will be made by Workforce Solutions Borderplex via PayPal to recipients based on set criteria and the availability of funds on a monthly basis.
Donations can be made here, or mailed donations made payable to the Paso del Norte Community Foundation (with a note that it’s for the El Paso Food and Beverage Workers Fund) can be sent to:
Paso del Norte Community Foundation
221 N. Kansas Street, Suite 1900
El Paso, Texas 79901
Donations may also be dropped off at this location on Wednesdays between 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Those interested in applying for the one-time award can apply by sending the following information to cpedregon@pdnfoundation.org:
- Legal Name, Physical Address, Telephone Number, Email Address (all required for gift payments via PayPal)
- Copy of letter for temporary closure/notice of termination from employment from a restaurant or bar located in El Paso County as of March 18, 2020 forward.