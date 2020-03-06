El Paso Community College adopts Anthony Elementary School to promote college-going culture

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Community College (EPCC) adopted Anthony Elementary as part of its school adoption program during a proclamation ceremony held at the school.

The purpose of the adoption is to promote college attendance among young students.

“A student is never too young to learn the importance of going to college,” Dr. William Serrata, EPCC President said in a release. “Reaching out to elementary school students and their parents allows students to learn that higher education is within their reach and we build a college-going culture.”

Anthony Elementary School is EPCC’s tenth school adopted and first for Anthony Independent School District (AISD), a news release by EPCC said.

“Elementary students are at a crucial point in their lives when career beliefs and aspirations are being developed,” AISD Superintendent Dr. Oscar A. Troncoso said in a release. “We all know that the more you learn the more you will earn, so a good education will benefit you but a great education will transform your life.”

EPCC has plans to continue adopting elementary schools across its district.