EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Coliseum is getting ready for a weekend full of events.

On Friday, Matute will celebrate 15 years of their career, displaying a musical experience as they bring their Quincenera World Tour to the El Paso Coliseum. The big hits of the 80’s will be accompanied Jorge, Tana, Oso, Irving, Nacho and Pepe as they surprise their fans from the 80s. The concert starts at 8:30pm and tickets are available at the Coliseum box office or at ticketmaster.com

On Saturday, 444 motorcycle is bringing their flat track racing to the El Paso County Coliseum. The event starts at 6:30 pm as racing begins for intermediate to experienced levels. Halftime will include a strider race for kids six and under. Tickets can be purchased the day of the event.





On Sunday, you can join Amistad for “A Night Championing the Undeserved” with lucha libre at 5 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the Coliseum box office or at tickemaster.com. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children. It is said that all of the proceeds will go towards the elderly, individuals with a disability, and individuals at risk within the El Paso community.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.