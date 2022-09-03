EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend.

On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementary

school in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebration

ends at the El Paso County Coliseum with Little Joe y La Familia headlining the evening

with opening acts Group Sensación and Rhapsody. Doors open at 5pm with the concert beginning at 6pm. Tickets are available at the box office or online at EL PASO COUNTY COLISEUM | El Paso

Also the El Paso Rhinos are back in action for a free exhibition series against the

Amarillo Wranglers Saturday, Sept. 3rd at 7pm and Sunday Sept. 4th at 1pm.

