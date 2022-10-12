EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso City Representatives are hosting “Monster Mash” costume giveaways this October to benefit children in our community.

District 6 Rep. Claudia Rodriguez will be holding a costume donation event on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Marty Robbins Park located at 11600 Vista Del Sol Dr.

Then on Wednesday, Oct. 19, District 8 Rep. Cissy Lizarraga will be holding her costume giveaway from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Chamizal Community Center at 2119 Cypress Ave.

Costumes will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis, but children must be present in order for parents to receive a costume.

Additionally, parents are encouraged to arrive as close as possible to the start of each event due to limited supplies.

The two representatives have partnered with Technimark, ZTEX Construction, Marathon Petroleum, El Paso Electric, and the Aguilar Family Foundation to provide more than 500 costumes for children in the Borderland.

Party City also helped provide many of the costumes at a discount.

Live Active El Paso and the Parks and Recreation Department are also assisting with the events and providing additional family-friendly activities including a fun dance routine and the chance to meet various city mascots.