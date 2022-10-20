EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At the upcoming El Paso City Council meeting, members will discuss imposing a moratorium and creating an amnesty period for overgrown weeds.

El Paso City Council District 7 Representative Henry Rivera submitted three items to the City Clerk’s office for Council’s consideration. The items seek to provide relief on the issuance of citations for overgrown weeds for residential property owners who have filed an over 65 or persons with disabilities exemption with the El Paso Central Appraisal District.

The items read as follows:

Discussion and action to direct the City Manager and City Attorney to impose a moratorium on Article XVII of the City’s Municipal Code for residential property owners who have filed an over 65 or persons with disabilities homestead exemption with the El Paso Central Appraisal District; this moratorium will protect a person over 65 years or disabled person from receiving a citation from the City for overgrown weeds at their homestead property; to go into effect immediately and expire on December 31, 2022.

Discussion and action to direct the City Manager and City Attorney to create an amnesty period for residential property owners who have filed an over 65 or persons with disabilities exemption with the El Paso Central Appraisal District that have received a citation for overgrown weeds in the last 60 days.

Discussion and action to direct the City Manager and City Attorney to create a permanent moratorium on Article XVII of the City’s Municipal Code for residential property owners who have filed an over 65 or persons with disabilities exemption with the El Paso Central Appraisal District from July 15 to September 30 of every year. Calling it the “65 for 65+ Moratorium.” The moratorium will protect a person over 65 years or disabled person from receiving a citation from the City for overgrown weeds at their homestead property during El Paso’s monsoon season.

The City’s Municipal Code that focuses on weeds and vegetation states that owners shall maintain properties as to prevent the growth both weeds and vegetation. If an owner fails to maintain their property, the City is to notify them of public nuisance, giving homeowners seven after receipt to clean the property before being cited.

“At a point in time where the City is unable to keep up with the maintenance of overgrown weeds along medians on City and State roadways and is now seeking volunteers to help clean-up those medians, it is unfair to expect that our senior and disabled residents keep up with their own yards and abutting parkways and alleys,” said City Representative Henry Rivera, District 7.

Rivera also said there has been more rainfall than in past years and the City should be sensitive to the fact it is difficult for seniors or those with disabilities to keep up with overgrown weeds during monsoon season.

The items are expected to be voted on by Council at the City Council meeting scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25 at City Hall.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.