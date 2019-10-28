El Paso City Council tweaks fees for upcoming water parks

(El Paso, TEXAS) At a special meeting Monday, El Paso City Council approved revisions to the pricing for the city’s new water parks which are slated to open to the public next summer.

As KTSM has reported, admission to the parks will cost $6 for youth and seniors, and $8 for general admission. Families will be able to purchase a $130 season pass (good for up to five people), and birthday packages will range from $140 to $525.

The council voted Monday to lower the pricing for cabana rentals. Dropping the cost from $90 to $70 for half a day, and from $150 to $140 for a full day.

The changes come after the city gathered public input.

There are currently four parks under construction across the city, each with a unique theme and amenities including lap pools, slides, lazy rivers and spray playgrounds.

“Every time you go to one of them, it will be a different experience than the others,” said City Engineer Sam Rodriguez. “We want to provide a resort-style experience for our residents at a very cost-effective price.”

The water parks are part of the 2012 Quality of Life bond. According to city documents, the city has spent about $34 million for design and construction with some of the money going to the aquatic facility attached to the new Eastside Regional Park.

The city is hoping to have the first of the water parks open by May.