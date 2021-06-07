El Paso City Council to initiate climate action plan

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council hopes to establish a renewed and modern commitment to ensuring the city grows with climate change in mind.

Major U.S. cities have made similar commitments and local city representatives hope to design a strategic plan conscious of natural changes in the Earth.

Cities including Houston, Dallas, Denver, Oakland and Las Cruces have laid out plans to lower carbon emissions into the air and ways to negate surface impacts caused by climate change.

And, as the years continue to record higher temperatures, local officials know they must act.

“We need to make the most of with what we have here,” District 1 Rep. Peter Svarzbein said. So, it’s not just a one size fits all, it’s about coming up with a plan, a strategy, an ability to execute.”

The council will discuss the measure during its Tuesday meeting that can be viewed on YouTube.

