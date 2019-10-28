El Paso City Council to discuss Duranguito, Great Wolf Lodge

At a special meeting Monday, the El Paso City Council is set to take up the controversial Duranguito neighborhood and the plan to lure a Great Wolf Lodge Resort to the Sun City.

According to city documents, the representatives will discuss in executive session last week’s district court ruling clearing the way for the demolition of Duranguito to make way for the long-delayed Downtown arena project.

Historian Max Grossman, the man at the center of the city’s arena litigation, quickly appealed the court’s decision, blocking any immediate demolition.

The council on Monday could also sign off on a new economic incentive agreement aimed at luring a Great Wolf Lodge Resort to Northwest El Paso.

As KTSM reported, a recent change in state law has taken the possibility of state tax incentives off the table, so the city is slightly altering its original 2018 agreement with the indoor waterpark and hotel chain.

The city is also looking at designating the Great Wolf Lodge as a city convention center.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9:05 a.m. at City Hall.