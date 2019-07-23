El Paso city council to continue discussing proposed bond costs

Monday city council voted to keep the discussion going.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council was set to finalize the proposed costs for a bond that would upgrade a variety of city buildings and repaving some of the busiest streets in El Paso.

The projects the bond would pay for would benefit police, fire, roads, public health and animal services.

The conversation will continue during next Monday’s meeting. Council said they have until August 13 to finalize it.

The city wants to see what the proposed costs would be if you take into consideration just five years instead of the 10 years the proposal is currently looking at.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean doing all the same projects in five years. What it means is what is required operationally within the next five years. Because the program the way it was presented is we look at a 10-year forecast for operational needs,” said City Engineer Sam Rodriguez.

On the ballot, the bond could be broken down into either four or five propositions:

More than $310 million for the police department

Almost $282 million for fire

More than $268 million for streets

More than $71 million for public health

Almost $11 million for animal services

If it’s put into four propositions, police and fire would be combined into one.