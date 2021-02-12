El Paso City Council to consider issuance of $93 million of debt to pay for various public projects

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council will consider whether to commit to issuing $93 million in non-voter approved debt during their Monday special meeting.

In a major budget update for 2021 and the next several years, the vote will reflect the new City Council’s fiscal priorities and ideology for the foreseeable future. On the council’s plate are various projects ranging from public infrastructure, major construction of quality of life projects, public safety facilities and general upkeep of public facilities.

Should the council proceed with issuing the certificates of obligation on Monday, there will be a notice of their intention to issue the debt for at least 45 days on the city’s website.

The backdrop to some of the city’s spending policy traces back to nine bond and capital improvement plans created to better the city’s services and maintain existing structures. Numerous city assets have aged and the metropolis has continued to grow, creating a need to increase spending.

Typically, budget discussions begin late in the summer heading into the Fall. But this year poses unique challenges.

The city anticipates budgetary shortcomings on pending projects that were deferred last year due to the impacts of the global pandemic. Some official estimates start at 104 percent increases in costs.

Initial proposals show the city wants intends to spend at least $141.3 million from funds including debt and available cash in 2021. Most of the funds come from debt for initiatives like the 2012 Street Infrastructure plan, 2018 Capital plan, 2019 Capital plan and 2019 Public Safety Bond.

Follow KTSM.com on Monday for a story on the council’s decision and reporting on city finances.