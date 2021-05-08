El Paso City Council to consider economic development incentives for downtown Firestone building

by: Aaron Montes

Photo courtesy of The Trost Society.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Developers behind the renovation of the downtown Firestone building are seeking some assistance from the city.

With an investment of $443,918, the group behind the restoration hopes to turn the building into a co-working space. On the table is nearly $28,000 in tax and construction rebates and waivers of permitting fees.

The El Paso City Council will decide whether to approve such rebates during the council’s Tuesday meeting at 9 a.m.

Earlier this year, LFG Global, LLC, was approved for $22,382 in commercial improvement grant funds from the Downtown Management District.

