El Paso City Council not boarding up damaged city-owned Union Plaza buildings after contentious vote

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It may take some time, if ever, before six damaged city-owned buildings in the Union Plaza neighborhood are boarded up.

El Paso City Council representatives could not agree on how to treat the buildings during a contentious discussion on Tuesday afternoon. Ultimately, the council 5-3 to secure the buildings without touching them, a contested stance to take.

City representatives Alexsandra Annello, Joe Molinar and Claudia Rodriguez voted against the measure after expressing their desire to see the buildings boarded up.

On Tuesday, city engineer Sam Rodriguez said the city found an engineering firm that could provide an analysis to how the buildings could be secured. Rodriguez said the initial analysis would cost $60,000

“I am just saying that all this is asking, all we have been asking for since Nov. 9 is to put some plywood to close the holes so weather does not get into the buildings,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t know if we need this level of detail to put plywood on holes,” Rodriguez said.

In November, the council voted in favor of having the city find ways to secure the properties ahead of winter months. The concern was that weather may contribute to the further erosion of the buildings and possible collapse.

Half of the council took issue with how much it would cost for an analysis to secure the buildings, including District 3 city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez.

“What concerned me is the initial cost,” Hernandez said. “We don’t even have a final cost for repairs. But I think there is consensus that we are looking for minimum option with the lowest cost just so that we can prevent what representative Rodriguez mentioned in the elements going into the buildings.”

The buildings in the Union Plaza neighborhood on Chihuahua Street were damaged in 2017 when construction crews moved to demolish the structures. It is where the city intends on building a Multipurpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center.

The city agreed to pay a total of $11.6 million for the properties, according to copies of contracts for the buildings.

The project, commonly referred to as “the arena,” has stalled mainly due to several lawsuits between the city and historic preservationist Max Grossman. A demolition pan is still in place due to one lawsuit arguing over whether the city observed requirements by the Texas Historic Commission’s antiquities code.

