El Paso City Council meeting ends after 1 a.m., prompting public criticism

A view of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez on October 24, 2020 taken from El Paso, Texas.(Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This week’s El Paso City Council was finished 10 hours after the Tuesday meeting started, ending only when Mayor Oscar Leeser mentioned they should take a break.

Representatives of the council were in the middle of a discussion on how to prioritize economic development through use of the Texas Economic Development Program, which would receive an $80 million boost from the El Paso Electric sale. The time was nearly 1:30 a.m.

Leeser said he was on his way home from City Hall at 1:45 a.m. when he received a call.

“I had calls this morning from constituents and they’re very concerned with the length of our meeting,” he said. “One of the biggest things they were saying is that if we had stayed through without taking Representative Rodriguez’s motion, we’d been there a little after 5 a.m.”

In the time of the pandemic, meetings have lasted late into the night due to hours-long discussions on testing, vaccinations and programs associated with aiding El Pasoans.

Earlier this week, the council was unable to hold its bi-weekly agenda work session due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Generally, the council is able to have discussions and understand the administrative side to the city’s recommendations on certain votes during those meetings.

But on Tuesday, much of those discussions were had in a long meeting that began at 3:30 p.m.

Media and constituents alike found the length of the meeting troubling as major issues were being discussed passed 10 p.m. when members of the public are preparing for bed. It wasn’t until that time when members of the public were able to address the council.

District 1 Rep. Peter Svarzbein and District 7 city Rep. Henry Rivera pointed out the council had not met on Monday due to the holiday and that COVID-19 updates take time.

Svarzbein suggested the council try to avoid having COVID updates with regular council meetings.

“It just doesn’t work when we have , if we are going to treat the information that you are giving us with the manner and respect it deserves,” Svarzbein said. “Having it on the same day as a regular council meeting does not give us that time to do it unless we are staying up till one in the morning.”

Leeser interjected saying the council would have still been in the meeting till 2 a.m.

“I just want to make sure we listen to our constituents and we’re available,” Leeser said. “So, they can listen, they can watch. This is their way of knowing what is being done.”

Rivera said members of the council should monitor their time on how much they talk.

“I do not want to see staff cut back on all the information they provide for us because that’s exactly what we as a council ask for and that’s exactly what the constituents ask for,” he said.

City manager Tommy Gonzalez said his staff has to update the council on COVID.

“There’s a lot of work to get done,” he said.

District 2 city Rep. Alexsandra Annello said she disagreed with her colleagues. She explained that large cities in the state start at 5 p.m. and work till 3 a.m.

Annello said conversations also happen during meetings so members of the public can hear the answers city staff has in response to their questions.

“These meetings are here for our constituents to be able to speak on what their issues are,” she said.

District 6 city Rep. Claudia Rodriguez, said she has heard similar concerns from her constituents and that the council needs to be aware of time when they ask questions.

“I do understand the reason for the long meetings is because we all decided to have the meetings at a later time to extend a courtesy to those that are homeschooling their kids,” she said. “That doesn’t make it OK to also go passed 10 p.m.”

District 5 city Rep. Isabel Salcido said maybe the council should reconsider the time limit representatives have when asking questions or making comments.

“It’s not censor, it’s just to have an effective meeting,” she said.

District 8 city Rep. Cissy Lizarraga said going passed 10 p.m. is “disrespectful” and the elimination of a 10-minute rule for council members who speak contributed to the length of the meeting.

“I think there was a reason we had the rule,” she said.

District 4 city Rep. Joe Molinar said it is hard for constituents to engage after a certain point.