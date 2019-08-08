El Paso City Council extends disaster declaration following Walmart shooting

A man cries beside a cross at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. The border city jolted by a weekend massacre at a Walmart absorbed more grief Monday as the death toll climbed and prepared for a visit from President Donald Trump over anger from El Paso residents and local Democratic leaders who say he isn’t welcome and should stay away. (AP Photo/John Locher)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council unanimously approved to extend the Local Disaster Declaration issued following Saturday’s mass shooting.

According to a news release, the declaration triggers financial and physical assistance and activates the city’s emergency management plan.

“This declaration of a local disaster activates the appropriate recovery efforts from the State necessary for the City to address the needs associated with this…tragedy. Our community has been resilient and we will not be defined by this weekend’s senseless act of violence,” Mayor Dee Margo explained.

The declaration went into effect on Sunday and will continue 30 days after Thursday.

“We will stay united as we work through the long healing process,” Margo said. “We are incredibly proud of all our local, state, and federal first responders.”