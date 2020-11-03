El Paso City Council District 4 candidates want Northeast to be a focus of city government

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Five candidates are on the ballot for the City Council District 4 race, vying to be the representative of Northeast El Paso.

The candidates are incumbent Dr. Sam Morgan, Dorothy “Sissy” Byrd, Joe Molinar, Shawn Nixon and Wesley Lawrence.

Dr. Sam Morgan

Morgan seeks re-election, however he told KTSM 9 News he would not give any interviews prior to when early voting numbers are announced on Election Day.

According to court records, Morgan awaits trial on felony and misdemeanor charges for domestic abuse.

On Morgan’s website, since taking office in mid-2017, he’s completed more than 20 projects, including street improvement in Northeast El Paso and adding two new trailheads.

Joe Molinar

Molinar is a retired police officer, with intentions to focus on public safety if elected. Molinar said he’s lived and worked in Northeast El Paso for more than 50 years and is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

“Public safety. They want better response times, they want shorter response times, more police officers, and they want to feel safe in their neighborhoods and communities,” Molinar said. “We are not going to be able to do that whether they defund the police department budget. I’m running on a campaign to defend the police.”

Dorothy “Sissy” Byrd

Byrd said it’s been hard to campaign due to the pandemic.

“This is not a normal campaign for any of us,” Byrd said.

Byrd said although she grew up in East Orange, N.J., she is well known in the community for her volunteer work in Northeast El Paso.

Byrd said she would focus on infrastructure and safety in Northeast El Paso if elected.

“A lot of times it’s almost like we’re the neglected part of El Paso because things are developed in other parts when money is voted out. If it does get to the Northeast, it’s barely getting voted out because we’re the last thought,” Byrd said.

Shawn Nixon

Nixon said he wants to display full transparency with voters after he was arrested last month for allegedly writing bad checks. The felony theft charge is under review by the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office to determine if the case will be sent to a grand jury for a possible indictment.

According to the El Paso Times, Nixon also posted a picture to his personal Facebook account claiming El Paso County Commissioner Carl Robinson endorsed him. Robinson condemned those claims and the post was since-deleted on Facebook.

Nixon told KTSM he plans to be fully transparent with constituents if elected.

“I’m on a mission of changing this community,” Nixon said. “I had spoken with my constituents, I had meetings with them and they told me no matter what, through these allegations, I’m on a roll getting the community what it deserves.”

Wesley Lawrence

Lawrence just turned 24 at the end of October. He said from campaigning throughout early voting and speaking with voters, he said they want to be heard.

“Here in Northeast, people feel, including myself, there is more investment on other sides of town. They want to have a transparent government that works with and for them,” he said.

Lawrence said he plans to fix streets in Northeast El Paso and include the constituents in conversations about what they want to be done in District 4. His focus will include City Council transparency, taxes, green infrastructure and bringing more quality of life projects to the Northeast.

