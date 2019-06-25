El Paso City Council continuing migrant conversation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With a large number of migrants still coming across the border, the El Paso City Council wants to find new ways to help them and the organizations providing them relief.

On Tuesday, City Council will discuss where $20,000 they have set aside for new efforts is best needed to help those migrants.

The money was originally intended to hire a volunteer coordinator for the United Way. However, that position was funded by another agency.

Now that $20,000 needs to be allocated to a Non-Governmental Organization to assist with the care, shelter or transportation of migrants.

“Early on it was identified because of the surge in migrants that we were seeing in the region that the City of El Paso took it to City Council and Mayor to be able to appropriate funds in support of that operation,” said Jorge Rodriguez the Coordinator for the Office of Emergency Management.

According to the Office of Emergency Management, they have seen an increase in the number of volunteers helping with the humanitarian relief of these migrants. However, according to Rodriguez, there are still other areas that are in need of more assistance.

“Transportation continues to be one of the larger issues, to transport the volume of migrants from their hospitality site to the airport, to the bus station is logistically intensive. And that’s where we’re trying to offer the most support,” said Rodriguez.

According to Rodriguez the best way the community of El Paso can get involved and help is to continue volunteering and making donations.

This resolution is being discussed at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The City Manager will now have the authority until the first of September to decide where the $20,000 will go. The meeting started at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Downtown El Paso.