El Paso City Council approves payments to employees

Note: This story has been edited from a previous version for clarity and to correct details on the payments

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Some City of El Paso employees will soon receive money following a vote Tuesday by El Paso City Council.

Officials said the city would use $2.6 million in unanticipated sales tax revenue for one-time lump-sum payments to all non-uniform employees.

The payments will range between $100 and $600, depending on the employee’s classification, whether they are full-time or part-time, and whether they have worked for the city for more than a year.

The money is expected to go out September 25.

City executives, including the city manager and city attorney, are excluded from the lump-sum payments.

The council also voted to repay the wages many employees lost when they were forced to take temporary pay reductions between May and August. Those payments are expected on October 24.

“This adjustment…is intended to offset and make employees whole in what they gave up in the form of those reductions,” said Robert Cortinas, the city’s chief financial officer.

As for employees who were furloughed, the city said it is helping them in different ways, including covering their healthcare.

“We have brought back some of our furloughed employees,” Cortinas said. “Every opportunity we have, we’re reaching out.”

“It was very clear that if we did pass this money onto furloughed employees, they would lose their unemployment or it would impact their unemployment,” said City Rep. Alexsandra Annello, “So I do think this is the best way moving forward.”