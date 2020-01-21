El Paso City Council Adopts Annual Public Art Plan

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- City Council adopted the Museums and Cultural Affairs Department annual Public Art Plan for the City of El Paso to enhance the art community.

The annual plan presents an update on projects that have been completed as well as a breakdown of future projects scheduled for the year.

According to City Council, the city sets aside 2 percent from every Capital Improvement Project budget to fund the Public Art Program.

Since 2006, the City’s Public Art Program has completed 63 projects with another 24 in progress. 168 artists have worked with the program, and of those, 75 percent are local artists.

The Public Art Program has impacted 105 local businesses through its program.

“Local artists have also benefitted from the program by having their work selected or through participation in development programs that help them learn the skills they need to compete for public art projects,” said Tracey Jerome, Quality of Life Deputy City Manager.

Projects in progress include artwork at the Joey Barraza and Vino Memorial Park in Northeast El Paso and the new neighborhood waterparks in District 2 and District 7.