EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City Council voted to extend the contract for City Attorney Karla Nieman for seven years until 2029. Her contract will be capped at a salary of $350,000.

The council also amended the contract for City Manager Tommy Gonzalez to include a salary cap at $450,000.

In June, the City Council released performance evaluations for both Gonzalez and Nieman and both were given an “exceeds standards” rating.

In June, the council voted to extend the city manager’s contract also to 2029. His previous contract included a 5 percent merit increase for getting an “exceeds standards” rating in his performance evaluation.

City Attorney Karla Nieman

The new salary cap for Gonzalez was “negotiated in exchange for other compensation and benefits,” the city news release stated. The amount saved, which was not specified, will go toward the Streets and Maintenance Department, the city added.



