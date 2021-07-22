El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center receives $1 million gift

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A $1 million gift from The Sanders Foundation to the El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center will go to launching Fly High, a dedicated zone for aeronautics.

The Fly High zone and exhibit will challenge guests to design, build and launch paper airplanes over a scale model of the Franklin Mountains — complete with the iconic Star on the Mountain.

Visitors will be invited to analyze the design of the plane, as well as its flight data; young aviators will be able to use the data as a resource to avoid turbulence, updrafts and crosswinds.

“We are truly grateful for this generous gift from The Sanders Foundation and the lasting impact it will have for the children and families in our binational community,” said Barry Van Deman, Executive Director of the El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center. “With this gift, we are much closer to reaching our goal of having all nine zones sponsored. The Fly High zone will be educational, fun and challenging. It’s part of our promise that El Paso’s Children’s Museum and Science Center will be world-class.”

The El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center is a public-private partnership of the El Paso Community Foundation and the City of El Paso. It was approved by El Paso voters as part of a Quality of Life Bond election in 2012 and is now under construction in downtown El Paso.

For more information on the El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center, please visit epcmuseum.org.

