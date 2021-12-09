El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center gains weather forecasting exhibition thanks to Eisenberg family

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thanks to a donation from Cliff and Martha Eisenberg and their family, a weather forecasting exhibition in the El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center, now under construction in downtown El Paso.

The Eisenbergs’ donation of $300,000 will support the Immersive Weathercast component of the museum’s Big Sky exhibition, one of nine themed, interactive exhibitions.

Immersive Weathercast will turn guests of all ages into weather forecasters who can report on weather events around the world, experience effects like heat and wind, and save their weathercasts to share, watch at home, or remix into a multimedia project.

“The Eisenberg family has been focused on improving the quality of life in our region for generations. This gift exemplifies Martha and Cliff’s leadership, and will help provide a big hands-on experience for guests,”

Four generations of Eisenbergs have run American Finance & Investment Co., Inc., including Cliff, its current Chief Executive Officer, and his son, Ernest, who runs its day-to-day operations.

The Eisenberg family has a long history of philanthropy.

“We have grandchildren living in this community,” Martha said. “We want them, along with other children of the community, to have the opportunity to enjoy a world-class children’s museum.” Cliff added:

“El Paso families will soon have a children’s museum and science center that we can be proud of. This facility is for everyone in our region and that’s important to us. Our family is pleased to be a part of making this museum a very special place.”

The El Paso Children’s Museum and Science Center is a public-private partnership of the El Paso Community Foundation and the City of El Paso. It is expected to open its doors to visitors in 2022.

For more information, visit www.epcmuseum.org

