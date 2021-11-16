El Paso Children’s Hospital welcomes new human resources director

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Children’s Hospital (EPCH) announced Tom Mazza as its new human resources director.

As HR director, Mazza will oversee all aspects of the human resources department.

With over 20 years of experience in the field of human resources, Mazza joins the hospital with many accomplishments in leadership roles in medical settings.

Originally from New York, Mazza and his wife, who is a native El Pasoan, relocated to El Paso in 2013.

Mazza most recently served as Human Resources Director at El Paso Behavioral Health System.

Mazza has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Dowling College and a master’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology from the University of New Haven.

“Tom brings his positive spirit and outstanding experience to our team where he is already building upon the strong foundation we are known for at El Paso Children’s Hospital,” said Cindy Stout, president and CEO of EPCH.

For more information about the hospital, visit https://elpasochildrens.org/.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.