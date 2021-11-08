El Paso Children’s Hospital welcomes new Chief Financial Officer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday afternoon, officials with the El Paso Children’s Hospital announced Omar Garza as the new chief financial officer.

“Omar possesses a successful background in budget management, physician relations, business development, and strategic planning. We are confident his performance with EPCH (El Paso Children’s Hospital) will be a positive gain to our organization.” Cindy Stout, president and CEO of El Paso Children’s Hospital.

Garza will be responsible for all financial aspects of the hospital and will serve as a member of the hospital’s executive leadership team.

Garza comes to the children’s hospital with over 25 years of experience in healthcare accomplishments working with hospitals in Spokane, Washington; Miami, Florida; and Panama City, Panama.

Garza moves to El Paso from the San Angelo Community Medical Center, where he previously served as chief financial officer since November 2019.

For more information about EPCH, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.