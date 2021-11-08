El Paso Children’s Hospital welcomes new Chief Financial Officer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday afternoon, officials with the El Paso Children’s Hospital announced Omar Garza as the new chief financial officer.

“Omar possesses a successful background in budget management, physician relations, business development, and strategic planning. We are confident his performance with EPCH (El Paso Children’s Hospital) will be a positive gain to our organization.”

Cindy Stout, president and CEO of El Paso Children’s Hospital. 

Garza will be responsible for all financial aspects of the hospital and will serve as a member of the hospital’s executive leadership team.

Garza comes to the children’s hospital with over 25 years of experience in healthcare accomplishments working with hospitals in Spokane, Washington; Miami, Florida; and Panama City, Panama.

Garza moves to El Paso from the San Angelo Community Medical Center, where he previously served as chief financial officer since November 2019.

