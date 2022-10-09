EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Mexico’s first and only Michelin Star Chef, Carlos Gaytan, has agreed to lend his expertise and knowledge of cooking and nutrition with patients from El Paso Children’s Hospital.

El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation is supporting healthy eating interactive cooking experiences with Chef Gaytan as the first celebrity chef lending his expertise to the El Paso Health Teaching Kitchen program.

Carlos Gaytan, Mexico’s first Michelin Star Chef- Courtesy of El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation

Patients from El Paso Children’s Hospital will learn recipes and cooking tips from Chef Gaytan, in conjunction with the newly opened Southwest University Culinary Institute. EPCH’s continued partnership with Southwest University opens new doors for pediatric patients cared for by El Paso Children’s Hospital.

“The Foundation is honored Chef Gaytan has agreed to share his talent and knowledge with our patients while helping to support healthy cooking. This truly transforms the mindsets of the families we serve when it comes to cooking at home.” said Dr. B. Abigail Tarango Ph.D.., Executive Director, El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.