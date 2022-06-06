EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To fund a newly implemented program that will assist with the workforce development of nursing students, El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation has been awarded $25,000 from the Bank of America Foundation.

The Nurse Internship Program, was established at the end of the 2021 calendar year, and creates a formal recruitment pipeline for future registered nurses in the last semester of their degree. The selected nurse interns will learn hospital culture and gain the experience necessary to provide evidence-based nursing care to patients. The program is tailored to develop the best pediatric nurses in our community and allow interns to practice and master clinical skills.

“Being a Registered Nurse myself, I understand the importance of having a nurse internship program as part of our strategic plan to provide high quality care for our community’s patients and their families. In pursuit to fulfill our mission, the program is designed to give confidence through engagement with hospital leadership and others apart of our pediatric care team.” Dr. Cindy Stout, President and CEO of El Paso Children’s Hospital.

The El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation provides support in fulfilling EPCH’s vital mission of patient care, education of healthcare professionals, research, and community service to El Paso.

“I am thrilled to announce the partnership with Bank of America through their Workforce Development pillar in order to assist up and coming nurses in our community,” said Dr. Abigail Tarango, Executive Director of the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. “The funding awarded will allow the Foundation to partner with El Paso Children’s Hospital to continue growing our community’s own talent and ensure there is a pipeline of pediatric nurses to care for our kids.”

“Families throughout the El Paso region can count on access to the very best pediatric care thanks to El Paso Children’s Hospital,” said Kristi Marcum, President, Bank of America El Paso. “Our partnership with the El Paso Children’s Foundation will create more opportunities for local nurses to receive the hands-on training they need to excel. Investing in a pipeline of registered nurses who can provide the best care to our children is a way we can strengthen our community as a whole.”

