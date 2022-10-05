EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation has recently been awarded a Healthy Kids, Healthy Families grant by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas.

El Paso’s Children Hospital Foundation held an event today with naming rights in regards to the generous donation. According to the foundation, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas awarded $75,000 in support of children and families managing pediatric diabetes along the U.S. Mexico Border.

“Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas continues to be an integral partner in the expansion of our diabetes service line. With their help, El Paso Children’s Hospital has been able to care for close to 1,000 children diagnosed with diabetes in the border region. Their continued commitment has allowed us to increase our scope of services for children faced with this healthcare challenge.” Dr. Cindy Stout DNP, RN, NEA-BC, President and CEO of El Paso Children’s Hospital.

