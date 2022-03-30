EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Children’s Hospital (EPCH), as part of National Doctor’s Day, announced their 2022 Physician of the Year, Dr. Jarrett Kent Howe.

It’s a profound honor and very humbling to be recognized by my colleagues here at El Paso Children’s Hospital. Dr. Jarrett Kent Howe, El Paso Children’s Hospital

Hospital officials share that the Physician of the Year award is given to a physician who exemplifies the mission, vision and core values of EPCH and consistently achieves high standards in the practice of medicine. Nominations are submitted by a physician’s peers.

We are thrilled that Dr. Howe has received this prestigious honor through nomination and by votes by his peers here at EPCH. Dr. Howe’s dedication to his patients and compassion to all of those around him is unmatched. It is evident to those who work around him that he strives for excellence in his practice and he does so with respect and dignity. Cindy Stout, President & CEO, El Paso Children’s Hospital

A native of South Dakota, Dr. Howe is graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University and he received his medical doctorate from the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine. He attended Saint Louis University School of Medicine/Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center for his surgical education and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center/Paul L. Foster School of Medicine for his residency in general surgery. He is board-certified in pediatric surgery, surgical critical care, and general surgery.

Dr. Howe has been a pediatric surgeon at EPCH for seven years and currently serves as Vice Chair of Surgery. He has an extensive background in research, medical presentations, and various professional awards. In his free time, Dr. Howe enjoys gardening, hiking, and fishing. He and his wife Vicki have two daughters.



A noon luncheon was held Wednesday at EPCH to celebrate National Doctor’s Day. Dr. Howe received his award and was celebrated by his peers.

The other nominees for 2022 Physician of the Year were pediatricians Dr. Ittay Orlando Moreno and Dr. Ricardo Reyna, III.

