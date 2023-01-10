EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Children’s Hospital, in partnership with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Hunt School of Dental Medicine, welcomes surgeons from all over the nation to participate in the 2nd Annual Symposium of Cleft Lip and Palate Deformities.

This two-day symposium focuses on cleft and craniofacial conditions that are best managed by multidisciplinary specialists to provide complex and specialized care in a coordinated team environment.

“El Paso Children’s Hospital is honored to be hosting a symposium of this magnitude here in the borderland region. This is a very unique opportunity for these doctors who traveled all the way to El Paso to learn from our region’s only comprehensive pediatric cranial and facial program,” said Dr. Cindy Stout, D.N.P., R.N., NEA-BC, President and CEO of El Paso Children’s Hospital

The event will take place Friday, January 13 and Saturday, January 14 on Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s campus.

