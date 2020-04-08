El Paso Children’s Hospital granted $43,908 for equipment through Brave Beginnings grant

Paulina Astrid Spencer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation has awarded the Brave Beginnings Grant in the amount of $43,908 to El Paso Children’s Hospital (EPCH) Foundation.

According to a press release by the EPCH, the funds will be used to purchase a Draeger BabyLeo incubator bed in order to care for the smallest and most premature babies being cared for in The Laura and Pat Gordon Family Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

“The generous donation of funds for a Draeger BabyLeo incubating bed from Brave Beginnings for our Level IV NICU, allows our team to ensure our most critical patients’ temperatures are regulated while improving our team’s workflow, which is very important to us at this time,” said Cindy Stout, President and CEO of El Paso Children’s Hospital. “I am blessed to be part of such a generous community. We must continue to make miracles happen.”

“We are committed to a Foundation to make sure every baby that arrives at our NICU unit is afforded the proper space and equipment in order to thrive,” said Estela Casas, Executive Director of El Paso Children’s Hospital and UMC Foundation. “Brave Beginnings cares about premature babies and we are grateful and we are pleased to receive this in credibly important bed.”

