EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas unveiled its 10th Year Celebration logo Friday, Nov. 18 along with a new set of jerseys for the new 2023 season.

Courtesy of EP Chihuahuas – Presented by GECU

The reveal included a 10th year logo, the 10th year jersey, and the new brown and yellow jerseys the team will wear to show off their affiliation with the San Diego Padres. The 10th Year Celebration logo is in the shape of the state of Texas, showing the iconic mountain star in El Paso. The logo contains gradients of gold with the number 10 and the Chihuahuas Dog Head logo in the middle. The years 2014 and 2023 are also displayed in a red banner to signify the 10 years since the Chihuahuas began. The logo also features “Presented by GECU” below the logo.

To go along with the new logo, the Chihuahuas debuted a new jersey. The white button-down jersey features a gold “Chihuahuas” word marking across the chest, with gold and black piping. The 10th Year logo on the left sleeve and the United States flag on the right sleeve are also shown. The new on field cap, from New Era, is black with the raised Chihuahuas Dog Head logo embroidered in gold.

The Chihuahuas also unveiled the new brown and yellow alternate jerseys, paying homage to the San Diego Padres affiliation. The pullover is brown with yellow trim and the word Chihuahuas in San Diego Padres font across the chest. The left sleeve contains the Chihuahuas Swinging Dog logo paying tribute to San Diego’s Swinging Friar.

The 10th year celebration was presented by GECU. The Chihuahuas also unveiled Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond merchandise as part of Minor League Baseball’s program.