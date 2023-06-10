EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Chihuahuas hosted the Major League Baseball’s (MLB) PLAY BALL Weekend on Saturday morning, June 10 at Southwest University Park.

Photos courtesy of El Paso Chihuahuas

The event, which hosted over 200 children from ages 5 through 12 from the Southwest region, included clinics on fielding, batting and pitching coached by Chihuahuas players and staff.

Additionally, PLAY BALL is a global effort to inspire participation in baseball and softball through activities hosted by MLB, MiLB, partner clubs and teams around the world.

The global initiative began Friday, June 9, and ends Sunday, June 11. The focus is to connect youth from different backgrounds while closing equity gaps to accessing the game and encouraging kids, families, and communities to play.

The Chihuahuas made history in 2018 hosting the first bi-national PLAY BALL weekend, when more than 600 kids from the United States and Mexico came together to participate in the event.

It also marked the 10th PLAY BALL event for MLB that year, an event that has now grown to more than 300 over the span of three days.