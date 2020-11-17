El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive Foundations launch virtual toy drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, the El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive Foundations announced a virtual toy drive: the Chico and Ozzy Holiday Giveback presented by Helen of Troy.
The Chico & Ozzy Holiday Giveback presented by Helen of Troy is currently taking donations and ends on Dec. 13. A minimum of $5 is required for a donation.
The initiative will help raise money to purchase toys for children at the Child Crisis Center of El Paso and the Lower Dyer Community Center, a partner of the GECU Foundation. The two organizations have been largely affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Patrons who donate will be entered to win a grand prize that includes jerseys, tickets to Chihuahuas and Locomotive games and more. Winners will be announced on Dec. 14. The enter-to-win breakdown and prizes are listed below.
Donations enter-to-win structure:
- $5 – 30 entries
- $10 – 100 entries
- $20 – 600 entries
- $50 – 1,000 entries
- $100 – 2,500 entries
The winner of the grand prize will receive:
- Two Chihuahuas home jerseys
- Two Locomotive jerseys
- Two Chihuahuas caps
- Two Locomotive scarves
- Four vouchers to a Chihuahuas game*
- Four vouchers to a Locomotive game*
*Mutually agreed upon. Restrictions apply. Opening and closing match for Locomotive are not eligible.
Ten winners will be chosen at random to receive a Chico and Ozzy fan pack.
