El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive Foundations launch virtual toy drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, the El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive Foundations announced a virtual toy drive: the Chico and Ozzy Holiday Giveback presented by Helen of Troy.

The Chico & Ozzy Holiday Giveback presented by Helen of Troy is currently taking donations and ends on Dec. 13. A minimum of $5 is required for a donation.

The initiative will help raise money to purchase toys for children at the Child Crisis Center of El Paso and the Lower Dyer Community Center, a partner of the GECU Foundation. The two organizations have been largely affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Patrons who donate will be entered to win a grand prize that includes jerseys, tickets to Chihuahuas and Locomotive games and more. Winners will be announced on Dec. 14. The enter-to-win breakdown and prizes are listed below.

Donations enter-to-win structure:

$5 – 30 entries

$10 – 100 entries

$20 – 600 entries

$50 – 1,000 entries

$100 – 2,500 entries

The winner of the grand prize will receive:

Two Chihuahuas home jerseys

Two Locomotive jerseys

Two Chihuahuas caps

Two Locomotive scarves

Four vouchers to a Chihuahuas game*

Four vouchers to a Locomotive game*

*Mutually agreed upon. Restrictions apply. Opening and closing match for Locomotive are not eligible.

Ten winners will be chosen at random to receive a Chico and Ozzy fan pack.

To donate, fans may CLICK HERE.

Latest Headlines