EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Chihuahuas are turning up the heat as they bring Cheetos Flaming Hot to the Southwest University Park on Saturday, Sep. 3.

The night includes an autographed jersey auction, an appearance from Chester the Cheetah, concessions items featuring Cheetos Cheese Flavored Snacks, a firework spectacular choreographed to hot & spicy music, and free samples of Cheetos Popcorn (Cheddar, flamin’ hot, and Cheddar Jalapeño) upon exit, while supplies last.

The Chihuahuas will be taking on the Salt Lake Bees and they will be auctioning a one-of-a kind limited edition Cheetos Crunchy Flamin’ Hot jerseys starting at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sep. 1. The auction will conclude at the final out of the game on September 3. Proceeds from the auction will benefit El Paso area non-profit organizations. Fans can view the jerseys for auction and participate by texting “BID” to (844) 311-5007. The jerseys are for auction only and will not be worn on field.

