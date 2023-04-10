EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Chamber will be hosting the annual “State of the City” address which will feature El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser as he will share local updates, accomplishments, the progress of business in El Paso, and how it’s relevant to the local community on Wednesday, April 19.

The event will be held at the El Paso Convention Center from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will start with a “networking coffee” where attendees can meet with leaders in the community.

El Paso Chamber also adds how these events are annual gatherings that feature “the most influential leaders in the El Paso government. This series gives Chamber members a unique and exclusive insight into our policymakers and their respective roles in enhancing the

community.”