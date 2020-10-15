El Paso Chamber of Commerce offering business survival kits

El Paso News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In response to the rise in confirmed coronavirus cases in El Paso County, the El Paso Hispanic Chamber is launching a Small Street-Main Street Assistance Program Action Days on Thursday and Friday.

The action days will give local businesses the opportunity to obtain a free business survival kit, which is valued at more than $100 and contains 10 masks, 20 pairs of gloves (medium and large), three different sizes of hand sanitizer, an infrared low-touch thermometer, social-distancing floor decals and a “re-tooling” sign.

A drive-through business survival kit station will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The station will be located in the Chamber’s parking lot at 2401 E Missouri Ave. Businesses are asked to bring a copy of their utility bill or Texas Sales and Use tax permit to receive a kit.

The business survival kit will also include a USB storing our Work Safe industry guide in English and Spanish, a template for a contact tracing form, reopening signage templates, and a source list for all the items contained within the kit.

“This drive-through action day is an efficient and contactless way for local businesses struggling in our community to receive an invaluable coronavirus relief-based resource,” said EPHCC CEO Cindy Ramos-Davidson.

The  eligibility requirements that businesses must meet in order to receive a free business survival kit are that businesses:

·       Must have been operating since Jan. 1, 2020.

·       Must employ less than 25 employees.

·       Must show proof of adverse effects experienced from the coronavirus pandemic. Two documents will be required to validate this claim: the aforementioned copy of a utility bill or Texas Sales and Use tax permit or a profit and loss statement from the same month of the years 2019 and 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story