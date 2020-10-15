El Paso Chamber of Commerce offering business survival kits

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In response to the rise in confirmed coronavirus cases in El Paso County, the El Paso Hispanic Chamber is launching a Small Street-Main Street Assistance Program Action Days on Thursday and Friday.

The action days will give local businesses the opportunity to obtain a free business survival kit, which is valued at more than $100 and contains 10 masks, 20 pairs of gloves (medium and large), three different sizes of hand sanitizer, an infrared low-touch thermometer, social-distancing floor decals and a “re-tooling” sign.

A drive-through business survival kit station will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The station will be located in the Chamber’s parking lot at 2401 E Missouri Ave. Businesses are asked to bring a copy of their utility bill or Texas Sales and Use tax permit to receive a kit.

The business survival kit will also include a USB storing our Work Safe industry guide in English and Spanish, a template for a contact tracing form, reopening signage templates, and a source list for all the items contained within the kit.

“This drive-through action day is an efficient and contactless way for local businesses struggling in our community to receive an invaluable coronavirus relief-based resource,” said EPHCC CEO Cindy Ramos-Davidson.

The eligibility requirements that businesses must meet in order to receive a free business survival kit are that businesses:

· Must have been operating since Jan. 1, 2020.

· Must employ less than 25 employees.

· Must show proof of adverse effects experienced from the coronavirus pandemic. Two documents will be required to validate this claim: the aforementioned copy of a utility bill or Texas Sales and Use tax permit or a profit and loss statement from the same month of the years 2019 and 2020.