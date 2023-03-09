EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Chamber hosted an immigration forum on Thursday, March 9 at the Plaza Hotel.

The event focused on supporting economic growth and development in the region by allowing attendees to speak about their concerns for the future of commonsense immigration reform.

“These discussions are a necessary step to ensure that we move toward immigration reform. I can think of no better place to hold such conversations than in a city like El Paso, a gateway to the American Dream,’ said President and CEO of the El Paso Chamber, Andrea Hutchins.

Panelists for the forum included:

Glenn Hammer- President and CEO of the Texas Association of Business.

Jon Baselice- VP of Immigration Policy for the U.S. Chamber.

Juan Carlos Cerda- Texas and Deputy Campaign Director of the American Business Immigration Coalition.

Chelsie Kramer- Texas for Economic Growth.

Joe Barela- CEO of the Borderplex Alliance.

“El Paso is a major center for trade and immigration. The El Paso Chamber’s voice is critical to ensuring sound border and international policies that increase commerce, security, and address workforce needs,” said Hammer.