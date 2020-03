EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Central Appraisal District is temporarily closed as a precaution against the COVID-19 virus.

The move is similar to what other Texas Appraisal Districts and in accordance with County Health Department guidelines, a news release said.

More details can be found at www.epcad.org.

Any documents can still be dropped off at the EPCAD vestibule from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Thursday.