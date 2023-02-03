EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Live Active El Paso is hosting a three-mile walk/run on Sunday, Feb. 5th along Scenic Drive to celebrate American Heart Month and remind the community of the importance of heart health.

The walk/run is set to begin at 8 a.m. and is completely free and open to people of all ages.

Participants are invited to also take part in a guided cardio warm-up prior to the start of the walk/run.

Free fruit and water will be provided, courtesy of the Sunrise Civic Group, and participants will also be able to get a free Live Active El Paso t-shirt while supplies last.

In addition to the walk/run itself, multiple organizations will set up wellness booths to provide information on health services and programs available throughout El Paso.

As an added bonus, The Hospitals of Providence will be offering free blood pressure screenings and CPR demonstrations on-site.

Additionally, free flu and COVID vaccines will be made available. Those wishing to get a COVID shot are encouraged to bring their vaccination card with them to the event.

You can also bring your pet(s) to Scenic Drive on Sunday as El Paso Animal Services is going to be offering microchipping services at no cost in addition to information on off-site pet adoptions.

As is typically the case, Scenic Drive will be closed to vehicles Sunday morning between Wheeling Ave. and Robinson Ave.

Sunday’s event was organized by the previously-mentioned groups in conjunction with the American Heart Association and the Consulado General de Mexico en El Paso.