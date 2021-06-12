El Paso celebrates Record Store Day 2021 Pt.1

Music lovers wait in a line on Saturday that wrapped around the All That Music building at the Fountains at Farah for the first day of Record Store Day 2021. Photo by Andra Litton/KTSM 9 News.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If music is the food of love, then El Pasoans have an appetite.

All That Music and Video at the Fountains in East El Paso is honoring Record Store Day 2021 with a multi-part symphony of celebration on Saturday and June 17. The store opened its doors at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with a line well around the corner in anticipation of scoring exclusive and limited released albums.

“Our space is cozy-tight, so be prepared for a line outside the store. As a courtesy to waiting customers, we ask shoppers to be aware of leisure time inside the store,” All That Music and Video wrote on Facebook.

Record Store Day began in 2007 when a group of indie record store owners and staff decided to create an event to champion record stores around the world. The first Record Store Day was on April 19, 2008, and now indie record stores from every continent participate (with the exception of Antarctica). The event is being celebrated Saturday and June 17.

Creators say it’s an opportunity for music lovers to acknowledge the unique role record stores play in everyday lives.

“We’re working late, packing the shelves. Look for lots of new exotic releases, best sellers and tons of other cool pop-culture gift items,” wrote All That Music and Video on social media.

Record Store Day offers three categories of vinyl for purchase: exclusives released only at participating stores; RSD-first that are albums found first at indie record stores but may eventually be released to other retailers/websites; small run/regional titles that are either regionally based and sold at specific stores or press runs under 100 that make the album more exclusive.

Artists for available Saturday purchase include a range from AC/DC and the Deftones to Elton John and Janis Joplin, as well as hundreds of other titles.

Check out the list of RSDs available at All That Music and Video:

Prince–The Truth

The Truth is widely regarded as one of Prince’s most underrated albums. It was originally released as a complement to the 1998 triple album Crystal Ball, which marked the first time that Prince released an album totally independently. The Truth was also the first Prince album to be categorized as acoustic, although it does contain electronic instruments and elements. The album is lauded for providing listeners the opportunity to enjoy a stripped-down version of the bombastic artist. The release as a RSD marks the first time The Truth is available on vinyl and includes foil-embossed artwork designed by Prince’s long-time art director Steve Parke.

The Cure – Faith

The Cure’s third studio album Faith celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. To honor the anniversary, which features the single “Primary,” the album will be pressed on picture disc for the first time. The new pressing has been overseen by Robert Smith and will be available exclusively as part of RSD 2021.

Celia Cruz & Willie Colon

The 40th anniversary reissue of the Fania classic from Celia Cruz and Willie Colón features “Dos Jueyes” and “Yo Lo Puedes Decir.” The vinyl includes all analog mastering from the original tapes by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio and pressed on 180g vinyl at RTI.

Deftones – White Pony

The 20th anniversary re-issue includes a collection of remixes of the original album, Black Stallion. The pressing includes two remixes that did not make the original as an RSD limited-edition photo disc. The 12” single features the unreleased remixes by Telfon Tel Aviv (“Digital Bath”) and Arca (“Feiticeira”).

21 Pilots

Live versions of three songs from Trench, as well as a live version of “Level of Concern”

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album on exclusive translucent yellow vinyl, with a 28-page book, collectible zine and never-before-seen Gaga images and artwork!

Elton John

Elton John’s fabled Regimental Sgt. Zippo album that was slated for release in 1968, but ultimately shelved.

Lupe Fiasco

Lupe Fiasco’s Food & Liquor Series is a limited edition four LP set featuring Fiasco’s debut studio album Food & Liquor and follow-up Food and Liquor II as a duo on vinyl for the first time, exclusively for RSD 2021. Food & Liquor, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, features production from Kanye West.

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

Piñata, the acclaimed effort from Freddie Gibbs and Madlib. For RSD 2021, Gibbs and Madlib replace Crockett and Tubbs for a follow-up to the Blaxploitation-inspired Pinata: The 1974 Version, with the ’80s fueled Pinata: The 1984 Version. This single LP edition of Piñata has been polished at half-speed master by Metropolis Mastering in London for the highest fidelity, packaged in an ’80’s-inspired cover.

