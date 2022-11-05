El Paso has been named 'Tree City USA' for 15 years in a row

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department hosted an Arbor Day Celebration event on Friday, Nov. 4, at Pueblo Viejo Park.

As part of the celebration, the National Arbor Day Foundation honored El Paso, Texas, with the distinction of being named Tree City USA for the 15th straight year. In recognition of the honor, a proclamation has been issued by the Mayor and Council of the City of El Paso marking November 4, 2022, as El Paso Arbor Day 2022.

Approximately 100 fourth-grade students from Presa Elementary were on site working alongside city crews, planting six new trees in the park as they learned about nature.

