EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized 17.21 pounds of fentanyl, 13.62 pounds of methamphetamine and 10.75 pounds of cocaine in the span of two days.

During the weekend, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border intercepted 10.75 pounds of cocaine. The interception occurred when a 33-year-old female Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. CBP officers along with a canine searched the vehicle and located multiple bundles.

CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border intercepted 13.62 pounds of methamphetamine and 16.97 pounds of fentanyl. The interception occurred when a 21-year-old female Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. CBP officers along with a canine searched the vehicle and located multiple bundles.

CBP officers working at the Ysleta border intercepted 0.24 pounds of fentanyl pills. The interception occurred when a 41-year-old female U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes. Following a CBP canine alert and pat down search, the woman voluntarily removed one condom filled with fentanyl pills from her vaginal cavity.

The individuals arrested by CBP were turned over to state and local authorities for prosecution.

