EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – CBP officers working at El Paso area ports intercepted 31 pounds of methamphetamine and 41 pounds of cocaine over the weekend.

Courtesy of El Paso Field Office

On Oct. 21, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border intercepted a combined 41 pounds of cocaine on two separate unrelated incidents.

The first interception occurred shortly after 7:00 a.m. when a 58-year-old male Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. CBP officers searched the vehicle and detected anomalies. With the aid of a CBP canine and an x-ray inspection, CBP officers located multiple cocaine-filled bundles within the vehicle with a combined weight of 19.15 pounds.

The second interception occurred shortly after 1:00 p.m. when a 23-year-old male Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary canine and x-ray inspection leading CBP officers to locate multiple bundles hidden within the vehicle, weighing 22.26 pounds of cocaine.

On Oct. 24, CBP officers working at the Ysleta border crossing intercepted 31.26 pounds of methamphetamine from a 29-year-old female U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary CBP canine and x-ray inspection leading CBP officers to locate multiple bundles hidden within the vehicle.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents or state and local authorities for prosecution.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.