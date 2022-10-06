EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border seized 55.45 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $600,000.

The seizure took place on Oct. 4, when a 46-year-old male U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred to a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a CBP canine and x-ray. After conducting a thorough examination, CBP officers located multiple packages concealed within the vehicle containing a total of 55.45 pounds of cocaine. The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP, and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations to face charges in connection with the failed smuggling attempt.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.