EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso CBP officers at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing, west of the Paso Del Norte port of entry intercepted 215 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $420,000.

The seizure occurred on Nov. 9 when CBP officers were conducting an X-ray railroad inspection on a train making entry into the U.S. from Mexico. The inspection was able to identify an anomaly in one of the empty railcar hoppers. A CBP canine conducted a search of the railcar hopper leading CBP officers to locate bundles within the support beam. Another thorough search by CBP officers resulted in the discovery of 189 bundles filled with methamphetamine with a combined weight of 215 pounds.

The narcotics were seized by CBP. This case remains under investigation.