EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers in the El Paso area have apprehended 62 individuals with outstanding warrants since the beginning of 2023.

On Jan. 7, CBP officers encountered a 42-year-old male, Venezuela citizen who arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing. Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for sexual offence against a child out of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Raleigh, North Carolina.

On Jan. 10, CBP officers encountered a 56-year-old male, U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes at the Ysleta Port of Enty. Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Brighton, Colorado.

On Jan. 21, CBP officers encountered a 56-year-old male, U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing. Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for criminal sexual contact of a minor, child under 13, out of the Leah County Sheriff’s Office, Lovington, New Mexico.

The remaining 59 individuals arrested were being sought on a variety of charges including cruelty towards a child, molestation of a minor, abuse of a child, and assault.

The individuals were arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities.