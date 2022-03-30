EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the legalization of marijuana in New Mexico approaching, CBD shops are left wondering what this could mean for their business.

Legacy CBD Wellness owner Edgar Legaretta says that he is not too worried about what could happen.

He is concerned about the draw to recreational use in New Mexico is since residents in Texas do not get to experience it in that way. However, Legarreta does say that his products do not differ from the ones set to be sold across state lines.

“We do have different forms of THC all of them under the legal limit and so these products can provide not only the medical benefits that people seek but also the recreational ones the recreational being the marijuana but its not marijuana and that’s the key difference in our industry.”

According to him, he does understand being hesitant trying CBD products but that there are benefits to using them.

“Depression – like problems panic attacks – those are all coming from the different products that this may provide and most of my customers, that the two main reasons they come in, for pain and for anxiety.”

Legaretta adds that the industry is still fairly new and that constant false information is spread about CBD products.

One misconception is that all products will give the user a high, instead he says that there is a product for everyone and their needs and some don’t actually contain THC.

If you do have questions or are curious about what CBD it and what its benefits are, to call owner of shops like himself so that you may understand the products especially with the legalization date coming up in New Mexico.

“Establishments like ours have the right education for people, the right information so that they cannot just see through social media or any other place that will spread misinformation or the incorrect information.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.