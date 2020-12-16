El Paso Catholic Diocese’s new pastoral care hotline now live

A new way for those with COVID-19 to reach a priest

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – The Catholic Diocese of El Paso launched its new hotline to administer pastoral care for those with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The hotline was created for patients with COVID-19 to get pastoral care and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Bishop Mark Seitz believes the hotline will have a huge affect in our community.

“A priest will be available at a certain hour everyday in order to be connected with people who have COVID,” Seitz said.

There are three priests who have been exempt from their church duties and reassigned to the new ministry. They are Rev. Michael Lewis from St. Mark’s, the Rev. Ivan Montelongo from St. Raphael’s and the Rev. Miguel Perez from St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

The Diocese says the hotline is much needed and will help to meet the special protocols priests have to adhere to. Some of the services provided will be administering the sacraments and comforting patients who are lonely or sick.

The phone number for the new hotline is (915) 834-9006. People can call from their homes or any other place to get in touch with a priest.

